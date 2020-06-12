The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t slow voters across the state of Iowa from casting their votes in the Primary Election on June 2.
Paul Pete, Iowa Secretary of State, announced that the state shattered turnout records for a June primary election as more than 500,000 voters casted ballots.
In Monona County, there were two Republicans on the ballot for the Board of Supervisors District 1. Bo Fox won the Republican seat with 244 over Tammy Bramley who had 209 votes. There was no Democratic candidate on the ballot for this seat.
There was no Republican candidate on the ballot for County Sheriff and County Auditor. Peggy Ralph was the sole Democratic candidate on the ballot for Auditor and received 537 votes. Jeffrey R. Pratt was the sole Democratic candidate on the ballot for County Sheriff and received 524 votes.
In Crawford County, there were three Republican candidates on the ballot for County Supervisor At Large. Ty Rosburg received 1,012 votes, Jean Heiden received 917, and Nick Ohl received 422 votes. Rosburg and Heiden will be on the ballot in November along with Democratic candidate Dave Muhlbauer, who received 623 votes in the primary. Two supervisors seats will be open in the general election in November.
Republican candidate Ray Ohl will face Democratic candidate James R. Steinkuehler in November for the County Sheriff position. Ohl received 637 votes in the primary and there were 142 write-in votes.
For County Auditor, Democrat Terri Martens got 643 votes in the primary. There were no Republicans on the ballot for this seat. Colin Johnson was the Democratic candidate for County Attorney (to fill a vacancy), and he received 590 votes. There was no candidate on the Republican ballot, but there were 41 write-in votes.
The biggest surprise in the 2020 Primary Election was in the race for Iowa U.S. House District 4 Republican race as Randy Feenstra beat incumbent Steve King, 36,797 votes (46%) to 28,977 votes (36%). King has served as a U.S. Representative since 2003.
Feenstra will face Democratic candidate J.D. Scholten in the general election in November.
There was also a race for the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senator. Theresa Greenfield will face incumbent Joni Ernst in the November election after she won the Democratic primary race. Greenfield received 129,706 (48%) votes. Michael Franken was second with 67,862, Kimberly Graham 40,738, Eddie Mauro 29,856, and Cal Woods 3,341.
Also in the November election, Democrat Jan Creasman will face Republican Matt Windschitel for the State Representative District 17 seat.
All results remain unofficial until canvassing is complete.
——
Keith Robinson said turnout for the June 2 election was high as there were races in both parties that brought out a larger number of voters than usual for a primary.
A number of voters casted their ballots by absentee. Robinson said in just the Mapleton/Maple
Township/Cooper Township precinct, 240 absentee votes were casted.
Terri Martens, Crawford County Auditor, said this was the largest primary turnout. For the Primary Election on June 2, Crawford County only had one polling location, Boulders Conference Center in Denison. Martens added they did like having one polling place for the primary.
Due to COVID-19, multiple measures were implemented by the Iowa Secretary of State Office to provide a safe polling place for voters and election officials.
Voters noticed that several new measures were in place compared to previous elections,” Robinson said.
Clear guards were located in front of each election official assisting with the sign-in process. Other precautions that were taken included frequent cleaning of the voting booths, social distancing was encouraged, pens were provided for marking the ballots and these pens were used only once and given to the voter to keep, hand sanitizer was available, and masks and gloves were used.
“Voters were very understanding and were cooperative,” Robinson said. “People appreciated the precautions and understood the need for additional measures.”
Election officials in Mapleton commented several times through the day that they were surprised at the number of voters choosing to wear masks when they came to vote.
Robinson added that at no time during the day was the number of voters in the Mapleton council room polling area so large that precautions could not be followed.
Martens said some Crawford County voters wore masks and some did not, “Whatever suited their comfort level.”
She added that with the polling place at Boulders Conference Center, they had plenty of space to social distance.
