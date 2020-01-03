The Republican Party of Iowa released a list of 1,682 caucus locations for the 2020 Iowa Caucuses held on Feb. 3.
Iowa GOP staff has been on the ground for months, identifying locations for every precinct and working with hundreds of volunteers across the state to organize for the 2020 caucuses. They are also holding caucus trainings so precinct chairs and reporters are well prepared on caucus night.
“We are committed to holding another smooth and successful caucus on Feb. 3,” said Jeff Kaufmann, Chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa. “Thanks to the hard work of our staff and hundreds of volunteers and activists across the state, I’m confident we will continue to show the rest of the nation that we take our first in the nation responsibility very seriously.”
Caucus locations for the area include:
• Monona County: Ashton, Belvidere, Kennebec, Lincoln, Franklin, Turin; Soldier Lutheran Church; 223 Lark St., Soldier.
• Monona County: Castana, Center, Jordan; Soldier Lutheran Church; 223 Lark St., Soldier.
• Monona County: Cooper, Maple, Mapleton; Soldier Lutheran Church; 223 Lark St., Soldier.
• Monona County: Fairview, Grant, Lake, Rodney, West Fork, Whiting; Soldier Lutheran Church; 223 Lark St., Soldier.
• Monona County: Moorhead, Soldier, Soldier City, Spring Valley, Willow; Soldier Lutheran Church; 223 Lark St., Soldier.
• Monona County: Onawa Ward 1; Soldier Lutheran Church; 223 Lark St., Soldier.
• Monona County: Onawa Ward 2, Franklin; Soldier Lutheran Church; 223 Lark St., Soldier.
• Monona County: Onawa Ward 3; Soldier Lutheran Church; 223 Lark St., Soldier.
• Monona County: Onawa Ward 4; Soldier Lutheran Church; 223 Lark St., Soldier.
• Monona County: Sherman, SE Franklin, Blencoe, Sioux; Soldier Lutheran Church; 223 Lark St., Soldier.
• Monona County: St. Clair, Ute; Soldier Lutheran Church; 223 Lark St., Soldier.
• Crawford County: Dow City-Arion-Buck Grove Precinct; Denison Middle School; 1201 N. 16th St., Denison.
• Crawford County: Charter Oak Precinct; Denison Middle School; 1201 N. 16th St., Denison.
• Crawford County: Denison 1st Ward; Denison Middle School; 1201 N. 16th St., Denison.
• Crawford County: Denison 2nd Ward-Denison Twp.; Denison Middle School; 1201 N. 16th St., Denison.
• Crawford County: Denison 3rd Ward - Goodrich Twp.; Denison Middle School; 1201 N. 16th St., Denison.
• Crawford County: Schleswig-Ricketts-Kiron Precinct; Schleswig Middle School; 714 Date St., Schleswig.
• Woodbury County: 37 Climbing Hill/Grt-Wes Twp.; First Baptist Church; 10 Deer Run Trail, Climbing Hill.
• Woodbury County: 40 Anthon/Miller Twp; United Methodist Church of Anthon; 401 E. Bridge St., Anthon.
• Woodbury County: 41 Danbury/Lis-Mor Twp; United Methodist Church of Anthon; 401 E. Bridge St., Anthon.
• Woodbury County: 42 Smithland/Little Sioux Twp.; Westwood Community School; 1000 Rebel Way, Sloan.
• Woodbury County: 43 Oto/Oto Twp; Home of Charles Bromander; 401 E. Bridge St., Anthon.
