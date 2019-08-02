A group of Iowa Farm Bureau’s young farmer members traveled to Kansas City for an “Ag Insights” tour on June 21-22 to observe how urban agriculture enhances city life, while gaining an understanding of ag export technologies and systems.
Through Cultivate Kansas City, a local foods non-profit, the young farmers visited the Juniper Gardens Training Farm and Westport Commons Farm.
Juniper Gardens is a nine-acre site that helps refugees learn to become independent small business owners by teaching the challenges of raising food crops, including pest control and food safety, as well as the business side of marketing a product and keeping financial records.
Westport Commons Farm occupies one acre of land once occupied by a school baseball field. Bordered by the “Plexpod,” a trendy co-working space inside old school buildings, the farm helps connect agriculture with the working city life. The farm aims to be a place for “residents and businesses to connect with their food,” and supplies food to youth in poverty and herbs to local restaurants.
Switching from local to global perspectives, the young farmer group visited the Logistics Park Kansas City Intermodal Facility, a 32,500-mile rail network that spans 28 states and three Canadian provinces to deliver consumer goods like clothes, electronics, automobiles, paper products, and more. One train can carry the equivalent of 280 truckloads.
The group also toured the DeLong Company, a full-service ag retailer with the capability to ship grain and grain byproducts in containers worldwide by boat, focusing on the Southeast Asian, the Pacific Rim, and the Middle East.
Keeping with the export theme, the group saw how ColdPoint Logistics offers temperature-controlled storage to transport animal protein to foreign markets for major clients such as Tyson and Cargill. With food temperature being important for shipments, ColdPoint is able to keep products at optimal temperatures and create efficient transportation systems so products can arrive at their destination from Kansas City in just days.
During the second day of the trip, IFBF members started their day off like most Americans – with coffee. At the “Roasterie,” they learned how coffee goes from just a seed to the brewed liquid in your mug.
The final stop of the tour took members to Ingredion, a leading global company that makes sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients using crops like corn. Employing 11,000 people worldwide, Ingredion’s goal is to bring customers the flavors and textures they desire in their foods.
Those participating on the trip from northwest Iowa include Brandon and Nicole Langbein of Sac City, Timothy Cohoon of Sac City, Emma Degner of Lake View, Adam and Karla Dorale of Charter Oak, and Nathan and Erica Wagner of Correctionville.
To learn more about the Iowa Young Farmer Program, visit www.IowaFarmBureau.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.