New ideas and motivational messages inspired Iowa farmers gathered in Des Moines for the 101st Iowa Farm Bureau Annual Meeting at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center.
The Iowa Farm Bureau Federation gathering focused on the “People, Progress and Pride” of agriculture in 2019 because despite the many economic, weather, and regulatory challenges facing farmers, agriculture remains the strongest sector driving the state’s economy, accounting for one out of every five jobs in Iowa.
IFBF President Craig Hill says the 101-year-old grassroots organization remains strong because of the innovative programs and ideas that ensure the sustainability of farming today. Hill talked about how the IFBF mission of “People, Progress and Pride” fortified our members in many ways in 2019.
“We know that true greatness of Iowa agriculture stems from our people. People who work hard every day to build their operations, care for their families and support their communities. That sense of caring for others showed through clearly earlier this year as flooding overwhelmed farms and communities of southwest Iowa, as well as parts of Nebraska, “said Hill. “Farm Bureau members and their county Farm Bureaus stepped up to provide meals to those working day and night to clean up flooded farms, homes, and businesses. In times of need, members respond.”
Breakout sessions were held on a variety of topics, including farm stress. The expert leading the discussion was Dr. Larry Tranel, dairy specialist and psychologist, Iowa State University Extension & Outreach.
“When we take a look at stress, it is normal and can push us to grow,” said Tranel. “When it starts affecting us physically, our cognition of how we think about things, our ability to focus and hamper our decision-making capability, then we realize it has gone too far.”
Tranel also cautioned farmers from being intimidated by the prospects of getting help, because help comes in many forms.
“Becoming intertwined in others’ lives, we can often find new perspectives and mindsets. A lot of people are often helped better by a family member, friend or pastor, or someone they feel comfortable with or that they trust than a trained counselor.”
Matt Lechtenberg with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Iowa State University Professor Dr. Matt Helmers, Shawn Richmond with the Iowa Nutrient Research and Education Council, and Adam Schnieders, water quality coordinator with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, focused on the importance of Nutrient Reduction Strategy through saturated buffer and cover crops.
While cover crops practices might get the most mention, they agreed there are many other ways farmers are taking on the challenge of improving water quality.
The evolution of innovative “edge of field” conservation practices are seeing double-digit reductions in nitrates. Some of those practices weren’t even around when the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy was put in place in 2013.
The keynote speaker of the conference was Chris Norton, a former Luther College football player who suffered a devastating spinal cord injury in a game. Norton now tours the nation inspiring others on how to overcome challenges.
For a look at presentations, award ceremonies or addresses from the 101th annual Iowa Farm Bureau meeting, visit www.iowafarmbureau.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.