On April 8, the Iowa Democratic announced an updated County Convention process to be conducted remotely over the month of April. The updated, non-present County Convention process gives County Party leaders options on how to conduct their convention, including online or by mail.
From April 13-17, Iowans who were elected precinct delegates and alternates will register to participate in their remote county convention and will indicate their preferred ballot method: online, over the phone, or via mail.
Elections for District/State Delegates and County Affirmative Chairs will be conducted remotely from April 22-30. County chairs will have the option to use a template plan or develop their own within the rules outlined in the updated DSP and convention process.
“Consistent with our values, the health and public safety of all Iowans is the number one priority of the Iowa Democratic Party. Our state and country are facing a period of uncertainty due to the spread of the coronavirus, and as such, we are adapting our County Conventions to move forward without risking our public health during this time,” said IDP Chair Mark Smith. “I want to thank all of our County Chairs for their hard work and dedication to maintaining the integrity of the process while keeping Iowans safe. We will get through this crisis together, and our focus remains steadfast on electing Democrats up-and-down the ticket in November.”
The updated process is based on conversations with County Chairs, the State Central Committee, and party leaders. The state party will work with County Chairs to make sure they have the resources they need to be able to hold their convention within the parameters of this process and the overall goal of protecting public health.
Per the state party’s process, the changes to the Delegate Selection Plan were approved unanimously by the State Central Committee, and the final plan incorporates feedback from County Chairs who are in charge of implementing the next convention.
More information about the County Convention process can be found at the conventions.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.