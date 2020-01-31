The Iowa Democratic Presidential Caucuses will be held Monday, Feb. 3.
In Monona County, doors will open at 6 p.m. and Caucus goers must be registered or in line by 7 p.m. Your caucus location is based on your home address. Visit iwillvote.com to verify your caucus location.
Monona County Democratic Caucus Locations:
• Ashton/Belvidere/Kennebec/Lincoln/Franklin/Turin – Arboretum – 318 E Iowa Ave, Onawa.
• Castana Center Jordan-Castana Legion Hall – Community Center – 113 Third St, Castana.
• Cooper Maple Mapleton – Mapleton Community Center – 511 Main St, Mapleton.
• Fairview/Grant/Lake/Rodney/West Fork/Whiting – Community Center – 605 Whittier St, Whiting.
• Moorhead/Soldier/Spring Valley/Willow – Community Building – 113 1st St, Soldier.
• Onawa Ward 1 – Monona County Courthouse – 610 Iowa Ave, Onawa.
• Onawa Ward 2 – Franklin-Onawa Community Center – 320 10th St, Onawa.
• Onawa Ward 3 – Onawa Community Center – 320 10th Street, Onawa.
• Onawa Ward 4 – Onawa Public Library – 610 Iowa Ave, Onawa.
• Sherman/SE Franklin/Blencoe/Sioux – Blencoe Community Building – 413 Main St, Blencoe.
• St. Clair/Ute – Ute Town and Country Club – 313 Monona Ave, Ute.
Woodbury County Democratic Caucuses will also begin at 7 p.m. Area locations include:
• Precinct 34 – River Valley Community School, 916 Hackberry St., Correctionville.
• Precinct 40 – MVAO Middle School a, W. 110 Division St., Anthon.
• Precinct 41 – Danbury Emergency Services Building, 201 Main St., Danbury.
• Precinct 42 – Smithland Fire Station, 107 Hickory St., Smithland.
• Precinct 43 – MVAO Middle School b, 110 W. Division St., Anthon.
• Precinct 44 – River Valley High School, 916 Hackberry St., Correctionville.
