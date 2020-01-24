The Crawford County Caucuses will be called to order on Monday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. or as soon as all in line have been registered. Doors close at 7 p.m. The Caucus should take no more than two hours. Caucus locations in Crawford County include:
• Denison Ward 1/Goodrich Township: Denison High School Library.
• Denison Ward 2/Denison Township: Denison High School Heritage Room.
• Denison Ward 3: Denison High School Cafeteria.
Check-in for all Denison wards will be centrally located in the high school lobby. Attendees will be then directed to the three Caucus rooms.
• Northeast Precinct: Vail Community Hall.
• Southwest Precinct: Manilla Bowling Alley.
• Dow City/Arion/Buck Grove Precinct: Boyer Valley Elementary School.
• Charter Oak Precinct: Charter Oak Elementary-Junior High School Cafeteria.
• Schleswig/Ricketts/Kiron Precinct: Schleswig Elementary School Media Room.
The Caucus purpose:
• Caucus attendees align according to their presidential preferences.
• Each presidential group then elects delegates to the county convention with will be held at Denison High School on Saturday, March 21.
• Caucus attendees may submit platform resolutions to be considered by the County Convention.
• Each caucus precinct elects two members for the Crawford County Democratic central committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.