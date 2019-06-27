The Iowa Automobile Dealers Foundation for Education awarded a $2,500 scholarship to Jordan Goslar of Mapleton.
Mac’s Chevrolet in Mapleton recommended Goslar for the scholarship.
Goslar, who also received a scholarship from the foundation in 2018, is currently enrolled as a GM ASEP student at Des Moines Area Community College.
Overall, the IAD Foundation awarded 20 $2,500 scholarships to college-bound students. The recipients are seeking education to begin a career in the automotive industry.
