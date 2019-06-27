Scholarship
Buy Now

Pictured, from left, Kevin Goslar, Mac’s Chevrolet Service Manager; Jennifer Goslar; Jordan Goslar; Heather McNamara, Mac’s Chevrolet Business Manager; and Thomas McNamara, Mac’s Chevrolet Dealer Principal.

The Iowa Automobile Dealers Foundation for Education awarded a $2,500 scholarship to Jordan Goslar of Mapleton.

Mac’s Chevrolet in Mapleton recommended Goslar for the scholarship.

Goslar, who also received a scholarship from the foundation in 2018, is currently enrolled as a GM ASEP student at Des Moines Area Community College.

Overall, the IAD Foundation awarded 20 $2,500 scholarships to college-bound students. The recipients are seeking education to begin a career in the automotive industry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.