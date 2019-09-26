Mary Black of Onawa and Mike Vogt of Denison were inducted into the 2019 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 18.
The Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame was initiated in 2002 to help commemorate the 100th anniversary of 4-H. A summary of previous honorees was on display at the 2017 Iowa State Fair in the 4-H Exhibits Building. These summaries are also available at the Iowa 4-H Foundation office in the Extension 4-H Youth Building at Iowa State University.
Information about previous inductees to the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame also is available on the Iowa 4-H Foundation website, organized by year and by county. Go to www.iowa4hfoundation.org and select “Recognition” then “Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame.”
Monona County –
Mary Black
Mary Black and husband, Jim, live on a farm near Onawa. They have been married 35 years and were blessed with three children. Laura, Christine, and Alex, are all grown up now, but were active in 4-H throughout their school years.
Mary was a 4-H’er for nine years while growing up in Clinton County. She participated in food and nutrition, clothing and home improvement projects, and for a couple of years she also had cattle.
Mary retired in 2018 from 36 years in education with the past 12 years holding the position of Principal in West Monona School in Onawa.
She started volunteering with 4-H opportunities as a superintendent for pies in 1988 and was a 4-H leader from 2000-2012 for a club called Franklin Chiefs 4-H Club and now the Franklin Go-Getters 4-H Club in Monona County.
She received the Leader of the Year Award in 2008 and was recognized for 30 years of service to the Monona County 4-H program in 2018. Mary is semi- retired and serves on the Burgess Health Center Board, PEO, and West Monona Foundation.
Mary Black has been a great supporter of 4-H over the years.
Crawford County –
Mike Vogt
When Mike Vogt isn’t spending time with his family or tinkering on projects around the house, you will find him working with their cattle and promoting the Iowa beef industry through grill-outs, shows, fairs, or any other cattle function they can get to.
Vogt has served on the Crawford County Fair Board and Crawford County Youth Committee, and served multiple years as the Crawford County Beef superintendent. He has never passed up an opportunity to help with 4-H and FFA activities. Vogt has volunteered for years at the beef quarters at the Iowa State Fair to help represent Crawford County.
Vogt served on the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association board for 28 years, and held many positions and has always been willing to step up and help with numerous projects. He has been a great asset to the board in helping identify and organize improvement projects that have helped at the fairgrounds, such as fair cleanup, pouring concrete, improvement of wash rack facilities, and many livestock barn maintenances. He has also been instrumental in lining up additional sponsors for the calf the board promotes to go to the governor’s steer show.
Vogt is a member of the Crawford County Cattlemen, Iowa Simmental Association, American Simmental Association, and Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and has served multiple years as the president and vice president of the Southwest Simmental group. As if that doesn’t keep him busy enough in the cattle industry, he also consigns cattle to the Iowa Beef Expo and the Iowa Premier Sale.
