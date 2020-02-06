At approximately 9:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, the Monona County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a shooting that occurred in Mapleton.
According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, emergency personnel responding to the call located a deceased male subject at the scene. The victim and witnesses at the scene are minors, and their names are not being released at this time. There is no threat to the public.
The shooting is being investigated by the Mapleton Police Department, Monona County Sheriff’s Department, Monona County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
According to Darrell Simmons, Special Agent In Charge, this is an ongoing investigation and no further details are being released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.