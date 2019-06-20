It became a lot easier to get from Council Bluffs to Sioux City on Monday, June 17, at 1 p.m., after Interstate 29 between Interstate 680 near Crescent and Interstate 680 at Loveland re-opened to traffic.
These areas have been closed since late May due to flooding in the area for a second time this spring. Due to continued flooding south of Council Bluffs, I-29 from U.S. 34 to the Missouri border remains closed.
Other flood-related closures continue on U.S. 34, Iowa 2, Iowa 275, and Iowa 333.
Travelers should check 511ia.org, the Iowa 511 mobile apps or call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide) for up-to-date closure information on state-owned roadways across Iowa. Closures due to flooding can be viewed by turning on the incident layer on the online map and mobile app.
For the latest in flooding information and recovery resources, as well as an image gallery showing the flood damage and recovery efforts, go to floods2019.iowa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.