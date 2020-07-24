The Mapleton Press is starting something new on its website and in the newspaper… an Interactive Reader Poll.
Each Tuesday, a new poll question will be posted on the Mapleton Press’s website, www.mapletonpress.com. The online poll can be found on the right side of the main page on the website. There will also be a link to the poll on the Mapleton Press Facebook page. The questions will be random and/or related to a topic in the coverage area.
Go to the website to cast your vote each week. The results will be published in the Mapleton Press the following week along with the next question. The results will be recorded each Monday at 5 p.m. For example, the first question was posted on Tuesday, July 21. The results will be recorded on Monday, July 27, and will be published in the Mapleton Press on Thursday, July 30.
This week’s question is “Do you think there will be college football (Division 1) this fall?”
The online poll is for our readers’/visitors’ enjoyment only and is not scientific.
Make sure to check out the Mapleton Press website and vote each week and look in next week’s Mapleton Press for poll results.
