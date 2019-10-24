Pre-registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a regular ballot.
Voters who are not pre-registered, such as voters registering to vote on Election Day and voters changing precincts, must also provide proof of residence.
A voter who is unable to provide an approved form of identification (or prove residence if required):
1) May have the voter’s identity/residence attested to by another registered voter in the precinct. 2) Prove identity and residence using Election Day Registration documents.
3) Cast a provisional ballot and provide proof of identity/residence at the county auditor’s office by Nov. 7, 2019.
Election day registrant attesters must provide an approved form of identification.
For additional information about providing proof of identity and/or residence, visit sos.iowa.gov/voterid or phone 712-433-2191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.