On May 16, Immanuel Lutheran Preschool in Schleswig held their preschool graduation. The theme for the night was Nursery rhymes with the graduating Pre-K students acting out rhymes while the rest of the students sang them. “This Little Piggy,” “Humpty Dumpty,” “3 Blind Mice,” and “Hickory Dickory Dock” were featured. “This Little Piggy” was acted out by Kyler, Haley, Samsen, Crisitine, and Ava (in picture). They all did a wonderful job.
