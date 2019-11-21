February will be here before you know it, so it’s time to think about submitting those great photos you’ve taken of the Loess Hills to “Images of Western Iowa: The Loess Hills” 2021 calendar.
Photos from a seven-county area of Western Iowa, comprised of Plymouth, Woodbury, Monona, Harrison, Pottawattamie, Mills, and Fremont Counties, are being sought.
This project of the Loess Hills Visitors Center & Gift Shop in Moorhead is a tool to support and promote the Loess Hills of Western Iowa, as well as offer photographers an opportunity to have their photos published.
Selection of calendar photos is done in February at the Loess Hills State Forest Visitor Center located in Pisgah. Part of the fun of putting together the calendar is that anyone can help with the photo selection, and it is never known who is going to stop by and offer his or her expertise.
Information and submission forms are available by email, lhc@gpcom.net or by calling 712-420-0050 or the Loess Hills Visitor Center & Gift Shop at 712-886-5441.
A submission form may also be downloaded from “Loess Hills Visitors Center & Gift Shop” Facebook page. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 15, 2020.
