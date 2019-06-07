August 2-3 are the dates for the Annual Hwy. 141 Garage Sales. This is a two-day event that follows Highway 141 for 177 miles from Grimes to Sloan.
If you are thinking of possibly having a garage sale or doing a fundraiser for a local group, this is a great opportunity to do so.
If you have any questions about this event, call The Mapleton Press at 712-881-1101 or email Donna at subscribe@mapletonpress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.