How the Spanish Influenza affected Mapleton

Currently, the world is battling the COVID-19 virus. In 1918, the United States battled the Spanish Influenza and Mapleton wasn’t spared as it hit quickly and with deadly force. Keith Robinson wrote “The Spanish Influenza Strikes” in his book titled “Mapleton, Iowa The First 125 Years.” The book is a collection of short stories recording the historic events in Mapleton’s history.
The Spanish Influenza Strikes
The epidemic most likely originated in Kansas, but after an early and especially deadly influence hit Spain the illness was given the name Spanish influenza. Worldwide it is estimated the epidemic kills 20 million to 40 million people. In the United States between 500,000 and 675,000 lost their lives because of the Spanish influenza. in comparison, fewer than 300,000 Americans died in World War I.
The epidemic is now believed to have started in March 1918, when soldiers at Fort Riley, Kansas, burned tons of manure. A wind picked up the dust creating a yellow haze. Some reports say the cloud was so thick that you could not see the sun for hours. Two days later soldiers died at Fort Riley. The virus behind the sickness followed the troops to Europe and more became ill and died. Close quarters aboard the transport ships only intensified the spread of the sickness.
The number in the U.S. hit by the flu was highest in December of 1918. Iowa was among the eight states hit hardest.
At first Mapleton thought it had been spared from the worst effects of the Spanish flu, but just as we thought the quarantines might be relaxed the flu hit quickly and with deadly force. The schools were planning to reopen after being closed for two weeks following many other Iowa schools.
The end of November 1918, the local Board of Health reinstated the quarantine. Schools and picture show houses were closed. No church services were to be held. The pool halls had to close at 7 o’clock each evening. One week later the situation was called “serious” in Mapleton.
Quickly plans were made to create an emergency hospital under the director of the Red Cross. The local Masonic Temple on the northwest corner of Main and 7th Street was converted into a hospital. Several local teachers and a couple of trained nurses took charge of the hospital. In the first week thirty-one patients were in the hospital and four were considered seriously ill. The first to die from the disease was Mrs. Charles Bray, shortly after Ezra Doud also died. Dr. Gillespie and Dr. Waterhouse provided treatment for those ill both at the hospital and through house calls. Dr. Gillespie was just recovering from the flu when it hit here hard and even though very weak he treated many people. His own automobile became the local ambulance.
By mid-December it appeared that the epidemic was over and the hospital was closed. The hospital supplies were put in storage even though the quarantine remained in place.
During the five weeks that the hospital operated there were ten deaths and eighty-eight people were provided treatment. In Mapleton and the immediate area it was calculated that there were 732 cases of the flu. Health officials thought the death rate extremely low here considering the total number of cases.
The Red Cross voted to send the Mapleton Masonic organization a check for $500 to be used in repairing, renovation and redecorating the Masonic Temple. But, at their January meeting the Masons voted to return the check to the Red Cross with their assurance of the same kind of support if needed in the future.
Letter to the Editor
A glimpse of life and death in 1918
The black-and-white photograph rests in the center of my dresser. It is an image of a young bride on her wedding day. Her lacy white dress is accented with a solitary cameo brooch around the neck. She wears no veil; a single white rose adorns her long dark hair. The date is September 1915.
As the morning light brightens, I can see her subtle smile. Is it her mouth which conveys her happiness, or is the joy in her sparkling Irish eyes? I can’t tell, but I do know this picture was taken on my grandparents’ wedding day. Nell Quinn, a young schoolteacher from O’Neill, Neb., will marry William Babl, a clerk at Kraft Clothing in Mapleton.
I know well the story of their three-year-long marriage; abruptly cut short by the Spanish influenza pandemic of 1918. After their wedding, the couple lived in Mapleton. They welcomed their first child, a boy born in April 1918. This baby is my father, Walter Babl. Eight months later, Nell falls ill with the flu, a contagious disease brought to America by soldiers returning from the battlefields of Europe.
Ten days after contracting the flu, Nell’s heart stops beating, having been weakened by a childhood bout of scarlet fever. She died at age 28, her life cut cruelly short by the disease, which was most fatal to young adults in the prime of their lives.
I discover more details of Nell’s life and death in a crumbling yellow newspaper, which was saved by her husband, my grandfather. “The Mapleton Press” from Dec. 5, 1918, provides a glimpse of life in the days following the joyous end of World War 1, and the tragic spread of the influenza epidemic. One headline boasts, “Town’s Emergency Hospital is Doing Great Work,” while another laments, “Flu Situation Worsens.” The write-up below this headline sounds eerily familiar to today’s reader:
“Little attention is being given to business – in fact there is none – except the necessities. The flu has hit so hard this time that there is great depression even among those who are well. The people in the country are telephoning in to the local stores for their immediate needs and having the goods sent out by Parcel Post.”
The front page of the “Press” contains seven obituaries, all but one of the deaths due to the raging flu epidemic. One record reads, “John Koll Dies of Influenza.” Another proclaims, “Ezra Doud – Second Victim of Influenza.” Yet another declares, “Mrs. Charles Bray Dies in Influenza Hospital.” Centered in the page, one headline grabs my attention, “Mrs. William Babl Died Tuesday Evening.” It is a heartbreaking story, a story that is similar to that of millions of other victims of the worldwide influenza pandemic. The “Press” relates:
“Mrs. William Babl, one of Mapleton’s well known young matrons, was called to her eternal reward last Tuesday evening a few minutes past eight o’clock… Tuesday she roused from her coma of two previous days and asked to see her eight-month-old son, with whom she played for some time, before she collapsed into unconsciousness which was ended by the final summons.”
One hundred years after Nell’s story ends, I wonder what my grandmother was thinking and feeling on her wedding day. What was going through her mind the last time she held her baby boy? The many “what-ifs” of her life haunt me: What would life been like had she survived her last illness? Would she and my grandfather have had more children? Would she and I have met? Could we have become the best of friends?
The evening twilight approaches, and Nell Quinn Babl’s image slowly fades into the darkness. As her photograph disappears, I somehow sense her presence. I will always wonder, “What was she like?”
John Babl
Mapleton
