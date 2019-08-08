All Iowa children enrolling for the first time in kindergarten or ninth grade must have a dental screening. It’s required!
Kindergarten Students
Dental screenings for kindergarten students must occur no earlier than age 3 and no later than 4 months after school enrollment. Screenings can be performed by dentists, dental hygienists, physicians, registered nurses, or physician assistants.
Ninth Grade Students
Dental screenings for ninth grade students must occur no earlier than one year before enrollment and no later than four months after enrollment. Screenings can only be performed by dentists or dental hygienists.
Before school starts:
• Get an official Certificate of Dental Screening form from your school nurse or local I-Smile™ Coordinator.
• Make an appointment for your child to get a dental screening.
• Return the completed form to your child’s school.
Need help getting a dental screening? Your local I-Smile Coordinator, Jennifer Macke, RDH, can help you! Call 712-263-3303 or visit http://ismile.idph.iowa.gov/. Your local I-Smile Program provides oral health education, oral screening, fluoride varnish, and care coordination services for children in Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Monona, and Shelby Counties.
You can also find forms and additional information on the dental screening requirement at: idph.iowa.gov/ohds/oral-health-center/school-screenings
Oral health services are funded by the Iowa Department of Public Health, Buena Vista-Crawford-Sac Early Childhood Iowa, Harrison-Monona-Shelby Early Childhood Iowa and Boost4Families Early Childhood Iowa (Cass-Mills-Montgomery).
