There is a new and friendly face in the Crawford County Extension office. Sac City native Aubrey Houska began her work as the Crawford County Youth Coordinator on May 21.
As County Youth Coordinator, Houska will have the responsibility of delivery of information and supporting programs in Crawford County delivered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Her focus will be to support the volunteer leaders and youth involved in the Crawford County 4-H Program.
Houska comes to the position with a strong background in education and 4-H positive youth development. She is a 2019 graduate of University of South Dakota where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work.
“I bring lots of knowledge about the 4-H program as a 10-year 4-H member in Sac County. From Clover Kids to State Council, and many projects and programs in between, I believe I can bring personal experiences and motivation for Crawford County youth,” said Houska.
Stop by the Crawford County Extension Office at 35 S. Main St. in Denison and welcome Aubrey to her new position. Feel free to contact her with any questions, as well as any suggestions for new programs the Extension Council should consider.
