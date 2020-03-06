Horn Memorial Hospital is in the process of upgrading their patient portal.
Patients who have registered for the portal in the past will be receiving an email asking them to re-register with the supplied Invitation Code.
In addition, if you have yet to sign up for the portal, but would like to, clinic patients need to contact the clinic directly, and hospital patients need to present a valid photo ID, in person, to the Health Information Department to get an Invitation Code during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.