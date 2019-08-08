Glidescope
Horn Memorial raised over $18,000 from the 2019 Membership Drive. The community’s generous support helped assist in the purchase of a GlideScope Core, an airway visualization system. The GlideScope is instrumental in aiding surgical and emergency room staff to safely and efficiently access the airway in both emergency and surgical procedures. Pictured with the new GlideScope Core from left, Kayla Lally, RN; Julie Andresen, RN; and Charlie Delaney, CRNA; representing the Surgery Department at Horn Memorial Hospital.

