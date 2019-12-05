Horn Memorial Hospital invites you to join an informative presentation on Vaping on Monday, Dec. 16, from 6-7 p.m. at the Horn Memorial Hospital Conference Center in Ida Grove.
Learn why it’s such a fast-growing trend, the chemical make-up, effects on the brain and body, likelihood of addiction, possible side effects, and current data related to lung injury and death.
This presentation by Vicki S. from Rosecrance Jackson Centers in Sioux City is free and the intended audience is professionals, the general public, and parents (ages 18 or above).
Educate yourself on this dangerous trend currently affecting the youth in our communities.
