Horn Memorial Hospital is offering a free educational session to the community on the topic of human trafficking on Tuesday, March 3. in the hospital conference center.
The one-hour presentation will discuss what human trafficking is, how it happens, what to look for, and how we can help protect each other.
Presenter Sister Shirley Fineran, Founder of the Lila Mae House in Sioux City, will be the presenter.
There are four presentation times to choose from – 8 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.
