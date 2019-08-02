Foundation Board
Buy Now

The Horn Memorial Hospital Foundation Board held the ninth annual Golf Tournament on Friday, June 14, at the Ida Grove Golf and Country Club. Seventeen teams and 60 sponsors supported this 18-hole best ball tournament. The event raised over $20,000 in support of Horn Memorial Hospital. Foundation Board Members include, front row, Annie Hultgren, Katie Chisholm, and Brandi Sharkey. Back row, Peter Goldsmith, Kathy Wilke, Jim Holst, Dale Ullrich. Absent from the photo: Carol Sadler and Heather Bogue.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.