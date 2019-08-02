The Horn Memorial Hospital Foundation Board held the ninth annual Golf Tournament on Friday, June 14, at the Ida Grove Golf and Country Club. Seventeen teams and 60 sponsors supported this 18-hole best ball tournament. The event raised over $20,000 in support of Horn Memorial Hospital. Foundation Board Members include, front row, Annie Hultgren, Katie Chisholm, and Brandi Sharkey. Back row, Peter Goldsmith, Kathy Wilke, Jim Holst, Dale Ullrich. Absent from the photo: Carol Sadler and Heather Bogue.
