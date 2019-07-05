Horn Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees
Pictured are, front row, from left, Keith Robinson, Jean Burns, Deron Schmidt, and Jennifer Conover. Back row, Christina Kjar Hanson, David Forbes, Peter Goldsmith, Vance Lundell, Kelli Boyle.

 

The Horn Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees recently elected officers to serve the 2019-2020 term. Appointments are as follows: Jean Burns, Chair; Deron Schmidt, Vice Chair; Keith Robinson, Secretary; and Jennifer Conover, Treasurer.

