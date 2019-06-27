2019 Auxiliary Scholarship Recipients
Buy Now

The Horn Memorial Hospital Auxiliary awarded three scholarships to staff members who are continuing their education in the medical field. Scholarship recipients are, from left to right, Brittany Grissom, Abby Johnson, and Makenna Thomas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.