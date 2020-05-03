Horn Memorial Hospital acquires intubation box

Horn Memorial Hospital has added an intubation box to their acquired list of Personal Protective Equipment.
PPE is so important, which is why Horn Memorial has been proactive in getting an appropriate supply in stock as a major step of preparedness.
Charlie Delaney, Nurse Anesthetist, commented, “The intubation box provides one more layer of protection for both the patient and the provider. In essence, it’s like putting a mask on the patient.”
Horn Memorial Hospital is very thankful for the community’s support in helping accumulate the supply of PPE for our staff and patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.