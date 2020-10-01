Caring for another individual can be challenging and rewarding and has been especially hard during Covid-19.
Do you know someone, or are you, caring for an older individual?
Do they live in Adair, Adams, Cass, Cherokee, Clarke, Decatur, Fremont, Harrison, Ida, Pottawattamie, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Plymouth, Ringgold, Shelby, Taylor, Union or Woodbury county?
If yes, we would like to hear about this caregiver. How do they take care of themselves and manage the stress?
Connections Area Agency on Aging will be honoring the great work of caregivers during National Family Caregiver Month in November.
Please share with Connections Area Agency on Aging, in 250 words or less, how the awesome caregiver you're writing about does with their caregiving duties.
All caregivers submitted will be honored during November.
Mail or e-mail submissions to Jan Schnack, Family Caregiver Specialist, Connections Area Agency on Aging, 231 S. Main Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 or JSchnack@connectionsaaa.org.
