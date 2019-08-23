Join the staff at Hitchcock Nature Center on Tuesday, Sept. 3, for another Homeschool in the Hills program.
What’s so great about dirt? Turns out there’s quite a bit!
Learn more about Iowa’s unique and spectacular Loess Hills and the soil that makes them so special. Explore minerals of all shapes and sizes and get your hands dirty in a wonderful way.
Two sessions of this program are offered. The morning session is from 10-11:30 p.m., and the afternoon session is from 1-2:30 p.m. Participants must choose which session they wish to attend.
There is a cost for children 3 and over. Children under 3 are free. Online pre-registration is required by Thursday, Aug. 29, as space is limited. Visit pottcoconservation.com to register online.
For questions not answered online, call 712-545-3283; registrations will not be taken over the phone.
These programs are delivered in a flexible format with both guided and self-guided units and are designed for elementary school students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Each program will begin with a set of hands-on learning activities to introduce learners to the topic for the day and then a field session to view nature first-hand.
While this event is family friendly, it is not pet friendly. Please leave your canine friends at home. Service animals are always welcome. Weather permitting.
Hitchcock Nature Center is located at 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek.
