The Danbury Knights of Columbus announces their annual Youth Free Throw Contest.
The contest is open to all boys and girls ages 9 to 14 and is free to enter. Eligibility is determined by the age of the contestant as of Jan. 1. Proof of age may be required.
The local competition will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Danbury Catholic School gym. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m., and the competition starts at 1 p.m.
Registration forms may be picked up at Danbury Catholic School in the back of cluster churches or at the school the day of the competition. A parent or guardian signature is required.
Top finishers in each age and girl/boy category will have the opportunity to advance to the district competition shoot-off. The district competition will immediately follow the council contest, starting at approximately 2 p.m.
For more information, contact kofc@longlines.com or Andrew Friedrichsen at 806-236-7749.
