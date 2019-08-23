The Holocaust and Curious George, What Do They Have in Common?
Curious George is the little brown monkey featured in over 100 children’s books written since 1939. Please join the staff at the Fisher-Whiting Library on Wednesday, Sept. 4, to listen to special presenter, Kael Sagheer, as she tells the true story of the Reys’ 1940 flight from Paris on homemade bicycles in order to avoid capture by the Nazis.
Margaret and Hans Rey eventually arrived in America and continued writing the Curious George books. Kael Sagheer is the education coordinator for the Institute for Holocaust Education.
There will be a luncheon at noon prior to Kael’s presentation at 1:30 p.m. Feel free to attend one or both of these events. Call 712-881-1312 if you are attending the luncheon.
