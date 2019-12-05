By Jenna Comes
This weekend is full of holiday celebrations and activities in the area.
In Mapleton, the holiday season kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 30. In celebration of Small Business Saturday, a number of businesses will be having specials throughout the day.
A craft fair will also be held at Willow Vale Golf Course. Over 20 vendors will have a wide range of items available to purchase from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shoppers will find woodworking items, crochet creations, baked goods, jewelry, clothing, and crafts.
The Mapleton Starspinners will have a food stand with homemade cinnamon rolls, walking tacos, and bars.
Charter Oak will be busy on Sunday, Dec. 1.
The 33rd Annual Ron Kuhlmann Farm Toy Show will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Charter Oak Community Building. Admission is a free-will donation. All proceeds go toward Charter Oak Achievement Days by Charter Oak Boosters 4-H Club and East Monona Explorers 4-H Club. For more information, contact Lee at 712-321-3710 or Jeanne at 712-269-3804.
At the Charter Oak-Ute school gymnasium in Charter Oak, there will be a Christmas Shopping Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Whether you are shopping for yourself or for just the right present, you are sure to find something. Lunch is being served by the Charter Oak Achievers as a fundraiser.
The Charter Oak Library will be having a book and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library, and the LWML cookie and candy bazaar will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Ute will also be busy on Sunday, Dec. 1.
The Christmas Tree Lighting and Blessing of the Creche will be at 4:30 p.m.
Santa will be coming to Ute for Santa night. Activities begin at 5 p.m. at the Ute Town and Country with a free-will offering soup supper. Santa arrives at 5 p.m. There will be drawings for adults and kids prizes. You are asked to bring non-perishable food items for area families in need. This event is sponsored by the Ute Community Club.
Decorating for Mapleton’s Festival of Trees gets underway on Monday, Dec. 2. This year, the Festival of Trees will be held at the Willow Vale Golf Course. It will be open from
5-7 p.m. on Monday and from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, for decorating.
All businesses, community groups, church groups, school organizations, along with residents in the community, are asked to get involved by decorating a Christmas tree. You will have to supply your own tree. Trees can be any size, fresh/real, or artificial.
The Festival of Trees will be open to the public starting on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Look in next week’s Mapleton Press for more information.
On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Santa will be making a trip to Charter Oak. Santa Night starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Charter Oak Community Building. All kids are welcome. Each child will get a goody bag, and there will be lots of prize drawings. This event is sponsored by the Charter Oak Commercial Club.
Look for more information in next week’s Mapleton Press about the Festival of Trees, Mapleton’s Kids Christmas Party/Kid’s Shopping Spree, and activities in Schleswig.
