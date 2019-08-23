Hoffman Agency and IMT Insurance award $500 gift to Mapleton Swimming Pool

IMT Insurance, a leading provider of personal and commercial insurance products in the Midwest, recently announced its list of 74 Community Contest winners, distinguishing Mapleton Swimming Pool, submitted by The Hoffman Agency, Mapleton.
The IMT Community Contest awards monetary gifts to community projects and organizations within the states the company does business. This year, entries were submitted for consideration from March to June, and 74 awards ranging from $250 to $1,000 were gifted to local projects and organizations in need.
As part of the IMT Insurance 2019 Community Contest, Hoffman Agency is proud to award $500 to the Mapleton Swimming Pool. Of the 250 entries submitted and more than $30,000 awarded to worthy causes, the Mapleton Swimming Pool was chosen as one of the 2019 project winners.
The money will be used to help with improvements around the Mapleton Swimming Pool.
This is the 22nd consecutive year IMT has awarded gifts to local community projects in need of funding. IMT Insurance offers insurance products through more than 1,000 Independent Insurance Agencies across six states – Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
