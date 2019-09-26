History bus visits Ute

The State Historical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum provided free, self-guided tours to residents of Ute and the surrounding area on Thursday, Sept. 19. The “Iowa History 101” exhibit is available to a community free of charge and was invited to visit Ute by the Ute Community Club. This was the first visit to Monona County by the mobile museum, which will visit all 99 counties in Iowa over the course of three years. Volunteers from the Ute Community Club were on hand to monitor the museum during the open hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eighty-one people viewed the display while it was in Ute.
