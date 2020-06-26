August 7-8 are the dates for the Annual Highway 141 Garage Sales. This is a two-day event that follows Highway 141 for 177 miles from Grimes to Sloan. That is miles of great garage sales, countless bargains, and hidden treasures just waiting to be found.
This year marks the 18th anniversary of the Highway 141 Sale, which seems to get bigger and better every year.
Organizers of the Highway 141 Garage Sales had this statement on their website, “We are asking everyone to practice social distancing where possible and wear a mask if you feel the need.”
If you are thinking of possibly having a garage or doing a fundraiser for a local group, this is a great opportunity to do so. Most sales start at 8 a.m. and end at their own discretion. The sales will be held rain or shine.
Information about Highway 141 Garage Sale in each town
Charter Oak
Robert Hageman and Nancy Rosburg will be in charge of advertising any sales that are planned locally in Charter Oak. The fee for being included in statewide (website) and local advertising for local residents in Charter Oak is $10 that can be paid to either Bob or Nancy.
When contacting Bob or Nancy, they will need your name, location of the sale, days and hours you will be selling, phone number, email address (if you have one), and a list of no more than 15 items to be featured.
For more information, contact either Bob at 712-269-3102 or Nancy at 712-678-3454 or email: nrosburg@frontiernet.net. Deadline for payment and your advertising info will be Monday, July 27.
Mapleton
If you would like to sign up your garage sale in Mapleton, call or drop off your information to The Mapleton Press, 712-881-1101, 502 Main St., or email Donna at subscribe@mapletonpress.com. The cost is $15. Along with being included on the city-wide map, the garage sale listings will be published on 141sale.com. The deadline to sign-up in Mapleton is Wednesday, July 29.
Ute
The Ute Community Club is looking for someone to be in charge of collecting money and putting the information on the website for the Highway 141 Garage Sales. The person doesn’t have to be a Community Club member. Please contact a club member if you are interested in helping.
After each town collects their garage sale listing, they will be posted on www.141sale.com for shoppers to check out the garage sale listing in each community. Maps can be found at many convenience stores along the route.
