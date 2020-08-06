Mapleton, Ute, and Charter Oak are along the route
The towns, residents, and businesses along Highway 141 in Iowa welcome you to join them as they once again hold their annual Highway 141 garage sale event on Friday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 8.
Organizers of the Highway 141 Garage Sales had this statement on their website, “We are asking everyone to practice social distancing where possible and wear a mask if you feel the need.”
This two-day event has proven to be an enjoyable and worthwhile event for over a decade.
The sale route follows Highway 141 across beautiful west central Iowa between Des Moines on the east and Sloan on the west. The entire route is in excess of 177 miles in length. That is miles of great garage sales, countless bargains, and hidden treasures just waiting to be found.
Participating communities including Mapleton, Ute, Charter Oak, Smithland, Hornick, Sloan, Denison, Manilla, Manning, Templeton, Dedham, Coon Rapids, Bayard, Bagley, Jamaica, Dawson, Perry, Bouton, Woodward, Granger, and Grimes.
Garage Sales, vendors, and flea markets will be found in the towns and along the highway. Most sales start at 8 a.m. and end at their own discretion.
There are over 100 miles of great stores and restaurants to visit as well.
This year marks the 18th anniversary of the Highway 141 Sales, which seems to get bigger and better every year.
Go to www.141sale.org to check out the garage sale listing in each community. Maps can be found at many convenience stores along the route.
In Charter Oak maps can be found at the City Hall and the 141 One Stop. Maps in Mapleton can be found at Mapleton BP, Casey’s, and in this week’s Mapleton Press/Budget Booster. For Ute, maps will be available at the convenience store.
