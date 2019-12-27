Hight honored for years of service

Marlene Hight started playing the piano at Schleswig when Victor Wood was the high school band director in the 1970s. He asked her, along with several others, to accompany his high school students at instrumental solo contests. She also accompanied the high school vocal solos and choirs at contest as well as concerts through the years.
After the high school closed, Hight continued with the middle school students’ band solos, choirs, and plays. She has been associated with at least a dozen different band and vocal teachers since she began over 40 years ago.
The Schleswig Community School District thanks Hight for sharing her musical talent with them for so many years and appreciates all that she has done for the music department.
