As I say every month, WOW that really flew by! We had a special treat at the beginning of the month when Dwight Lamb entertained for us. Vertie Lee’s family booked him in honor of her 90th birthday. Everyone enjoyed having a new entertainer.
That was just the start of a busy week of entertainers. The Piano Man, Kevin Anderson, spent an afternoon playing for us. He always puts on a great show and is full of energy. It concluded with another great performance by Dick Christensen.
Our favorite games continue to keep us busy each and every day. Disc Golf; Left, Center, Right; Name 5; 6-5-4 Let’s Win Some More; Two Team Yahtzee; Ball Bashing; and Bean Bag Baseball. We had an accident with our Slotzball – it popped! Oops! So until or new one comes in, we can’t play it.
We continue to keep them busy on Thursdays cooking up delicious snacks, and we make the boys peel those potatoes. We had a great group from St. Mary’s Catholic Church here in Mapleton that helped us with Bingo. It’s so great to have people from the community come in and help us!
We had another large group that ordered in from the Beef and Brew during our monthly Dining In, and as usual, it was delicious.
The Country Flavor Band was back and spent an afternoon playing for us. The crowd that they draw continues to get bigger and bigger. Everyone looks forward to hearing them.
We spent a beautiful afternoon in the bus driving around and checking out the crops and just getting out and about.
We welcomed back the first and second graders from Danbury Catholic for Mass with Father Ball. It’s always fun to see the new faces!
We spent one afternoon just testing our singing voices when we had Sing Along. We have some beautiful voices here, just as long as I don’t try and sing.
Now, as the weather hopefully gets cooler, we look forward to autumn and all that comes with it!
