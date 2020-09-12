Well, we flew through the month of August and now autumn is right around the corner! We have had so much fun trying all our new games, and they have really been a big hit!
We started off with our new Strikers Bowling game. Everyone really loved it, and we look forward to playing it again. Next up was the Ring Toss, which was just as fun. Broomball was on the calendar next, and that kept the laughs coming. Next was the Ladder Toss, which was so much fun, even if we did come close to breaking some windows… just kidding!
All the games have been such a great addition and gives us a chance to mix things up a bit and get out of the old routine. We continue to play Two Team Yahtzee, which is always a good time.
Cooking Creations has been keeping us busy with all the fresh garden goodies, including sweet corn that needed shucked and potatoes to peel. We held a watermelon social, and you could smell it all the way up the hallways.
Again this month, we had several of the residents that did Dining In with us, and as usual, it was delicious.
The monthly meeting of the Resident Council was held with all departments being discussed.
We enjoyed ice cream sundaes with all the fixings, and no one went away hungry. We still play our other favorites – Bean Bag Baseball; 6-5-4; Left, Center, Right; Disc Golf; Pong; and Slotzball. We close out the month playing some bingo, which is still a house favorite.
We look forward to many more laughs and good times!
