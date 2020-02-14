We welcomed in 2020 and have been having fun the entire month. We enjoyed a delicious New Year’s Eve supper and another fantastic lunch on New Year’s Day.
We continue to enjoy our favorite games – Left, Center, Right; Yahtzee; Snowball Toss (Pong); Disc Golf; Bean Bag Baseball; Slotzball; and Bingo.
Everyone continues to enjoy when we have Sing Along, and we have quite a variety of songs that we sing. We played Shake Loose a Memory, which is always fun time listening to everyone tell stories.
We had a special treat when some of the older Girl Scouts came and did the cutest craft with us. Everyone was able to take theirs to their room to enjoy. That same day we had Dick Christensen entertain for us, which we all enjoy!
Country Flavor spent an afternoon with us, and they always draw quite a crowd. They are a house favorite!
We also had the Knights of Columbus men that came and helped us for “Knight Bingo,” which is always a great time and we enjoy when we have visitors help us!
Again this month, we had a large number of residents that enjoyed Noon Dining In from the Beef and Brew. As usual it was delicious.
On a cold Thursday afternoon, we held a Soup Off. Six staff members made their soup of choice for the chance to come away with the top dog of the Soup Off. After all the votes were tallied, we ended with a tie for first place. Gina Sisco with her vegetable beef and Hillary Seuntjens with her chicken and wild rice received the most votes. It was a close competition as Sara Kelly with her chicken noodle and Tarra Cunningham with her pasta fagioli came in a close second. It was a lot of fun and no one left with empty stomachs.
We also tested our fishing skills one afternoon with one of our newest games. We ended the month with a fun Chinese New Year celebration. It’s the year of the Rat!
We also spent one of the last days on the month enjoying Ice Cream Sundaes and visiting our friends. Nothing like a cold ice cream sundae on a cold winter day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.