We’ve enjoyed a great month of August! The temperatures have been absolutely beautiful, and we’ve had lots that have been enjoying sitting out on the front porch.
We’ve really been enjoying some delicious treats this month. Besides Cooking Creations every Thursday, we’ve had a Watermelon Social and in honor of Banana Split day – we made banana splits!
We continue to play our favorite games and have gotten some of our newer residents excited about playing as well. Slotzball; Left, Center, Right; Pong; Ball Bashing; Disc Golf; and Bean Bag Baseball are what we do for fun. Two Team Yahtzee continues to be a heated battle and usually gets quite loud!
The ladies from St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Danbury came and helped us with Birthday Bingo, which is always a nice treat. We had some great entertainment this month as well.
Dick Christiansen was great as usual and Country Flavor Band never disappoints.
This month we had a special treat when The Gary Weldon Show “Singing for Seniors” was held. Special thanks to the many businesses that sponsored him so that we were able to enjoy such a great show. Everyone loved it, and many have commented that they can’t wait for him to return.
We also had the Monona County Naturalist back for another afternoon. She puts on a great presentation and is very informative.
Again this month we had another large group that dined in from the Beef ‘N’ Brew. We are so lucky to have such a great place here in Mapleton!
We closed out the month finally being able to get out and go for a ride in the bus. The last couple of months have been too darn hot! We look forward to getting out again especially with it cooling down for fall.
