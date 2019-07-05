Wow! What can I say, but what I say every month. Where did June go? We stay busy playing games, enjoying entertainment, eating some delicious snacks, and having coffee with friends.
We continue to play our favorite games – Left, Center, Right; Name 5; Ball Bashing; Disc Golf; Bean Bag Baseball; 6-5-4 Let’s Win Some More; and of course, our favorite, Two Team Yahtzee.
Again this month, we have had some great entertainment – Dick Christensen and Country Flavor Band.
We have started our Cooking Creations back up in full force, and the boys are back to peeling potatoes. One of our therapists, Nancy, joined us for cooking and brought some rhubarb. Together we made a delicious rhubarb crisp.
Usually once a month we do Sing Along. So many residents have such great voices. It’s nice to hear. We enjoyed ice cream sundaes one afternoon, and the dining room was packed! They were delicious.
The ladies from St. John’s Methodist Church here in Mapleton came and helped us with Bingo. We always enjoy when groups come in. We had another large group that took advantage of dining in from the Beef and Brew, and as usual, it was delicious.
We welcomed back the Monona County Naturalist. She put on a great presentation, and we look forward to her returning next month.
The ladies form the Castana UCC spent an afternoon with us and put on a performance. It was great.
We closed out the month with an afternoon of country cruising. It’s always so great to get out and see what’s going on. Now we look forward to Independence Day and all the other activities that will happen in July!
