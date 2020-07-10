This month went by extremely fast! I can’t believe the Fourth of July has already come and gone. We continue to stay very busy playing our games, exercising, and visiting with our peers. Pong; Slotzball; Two Team Yahtzee; Left, Center, Right; Bean Bag Baseball; 6-5-4 Let’s Win Some More; and Disc Golf remain tops on our list, and we have plenty of laughs while doing them. Two Team Yahtzee continues to be a battle, which makes it all the more fun.
We started back up with Cooking Creations and have enjoyed some delicious snacks. Our boys remain the best potato peelers around! Bingo also remains a house favorite, and it always draws the biggest crowd.
We’ve also been extremely lucky in the fact Shawna Dose came up to the front porch and entertained for us. She does such an amazing job, and we love listening to her!
One hot afternoon, we all enjoyed a delicious ice cream sundae with all the fixings. We love our ice cream! We had quite the group that ordered in from the Beef N Brew. It was yummy, and we look forward to next month.
We got our workout in while we were ball bashing. Everyone worked up a sweat!
We played our newest game, Don’t Drop the Balls, which is like the game Kerplunk. You definitely don’t want to be the one to make the balls drop.
Although visitors are still not able to be in the building, we are so lucky for the amount of friends and families that stop by the windows to say hello.
