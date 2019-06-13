Well, we thought that since we were in the month of May, that it was supposed to warm up, but were we wrong! I’m afraid that we will now jump from winter straight into wummer!
The month of May has always been one of my favorite months because of Nursing Home Week.
May was busy with lots and lots of great entertainment.
Aaron Shoemaker and Dick Christensen kicked off the month, which was a great way to start. Then, during Nursing Home Week, we enjoyed the sounds of Clara Wooten Band, Shawna Dose, Ed Tryon, JK County, and Country Flavor Band. Everyone did a great job, and we look forward to all of them coming back as soon as we can get them!
Coronation was held on the first day of Nursing Home Week, and we crowned the King, Queen, Princes, and Princesses. This is voted on by the staff, residents, and family members.
This year the King was Ed Snow and the Queen was Alice Weber. Reigning as Princes were Delbert Olson, Vernis Phillips and Darrell Petersen. The Princesses were Marge Smith, Arline Sasges, and Evon Blakely. They wore their crowns and tiaras all week, and they all enjoyed this honor.
Throughout the month, we also continued to play our favorite games – Left, Center, Right; Car Racing; Pong; Bean Bag Baseball; Slotzball; and 6-5-4. Also, Two Team Yahtzee continues to draw the crowd and the laughter.
The quarterly meeting of the Maple Heights Auxiliary was held. We had the boys peeling potatoes and some of the ladies whipping up some delicious treats for all to enjoy during Cooking Creations.
We sang some oldies but goodies during Sing Along. Special thanks to all the ministers and priest for their spiritual guidance that they provide for us every month.
Again, we had quite a large group dine in from the Beef and Brew (which is always a popular day).
We closed out the month with the sounds of the Piano Man Kevin Anderson performing for us, and then we were finally able to load up the bus and get out and enjoy the beautiful weather as we went country cruising.
Bring on June and the fun times that we look forward to having!
