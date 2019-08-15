This month we finally enjoyed the heat of the summer! Unfortunately, the fabulous Mapleton 4th of July parade wasn’t able to go by the facility because of the road construction, so we streamed it, and everyone was able to watch it on the TV in the coolness of the west dining room. We enjoyed it very much!
We continue stay active and enjoy playing our favorite games during the week. Left, Center, Right; Slotzball; Pong; Two Team Yahtzee; Ball Bashers; Disc Golf; 6-5-4 Let’s Win Some More; and Bean Bag Baseball. One afternoon we did Shake Loose a Memory. It was fun to listen to everyone talk about the olden days!
We had quite the group of helpers from Immanuel Lutheran Church that came and helped us with Birthday Bingo. They did a really great job. The Monona County Naturalist was here and brought a SNAKE!!! She does such a wonderful job of explaining things, but I still couldn’t get past that she brought a snake!
We dined in from the Beef and Brew and had quite the bunch this time. As usual, it was delicious.
The monthly meeting of the Resident Council was held with all departments being discussed.
We were supposed to go county cruising, but the darn heat was just too much, so we used our new Toss ‘n Talk ball.
Our favorite, The Country Flavor Band, entertained for us, and of course, we all enjoyed it! We enjoyed ice cream sundaes to help keep us cool this summer. Now we look forward to August and what fun we can have.
