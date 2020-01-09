We enjoyed the past month with all the fun and games that holidays bring us. We’ve had a lot of friends and families that have been in and out, and we have enjoyed seeing all of them. Santa even made a special stop to check on us to see if we were naughty or nice.
We had many special entertainers this month, and they couldn’t have been any better. Dick Christensen was great as usual. Shawna Dose held her recital up here, and her students did an excellent job. Country Flavor Band was here, which we always look forward to. Finally, the Piano Man, Kevin Anderson, put on his Christmas Show for all of us to enjoy.
We continued to play our favorite games – Left, Center, Right; Ball Bashing; Two Team Yahtzee; 6-5-4 Let’s Win Some More; Snowball Toss (Pong); Bean Bag Baseball; Disc Golf; and Slotzball. We were extremely lucky when we played Bingo. One of our favorite all-time callers, Bonnie Crilly, called for us. She always does such a great job, and we were glad she did it!
We did Cooking Creations a couple of times this month. We helped the kitchen get prepared for Christmas by peeling potatoes, getting food appetizers ready for the relish trays, and anything else that needed done. Our workers are great and always willing to help anyway needed.
We got into the Christmas spirit when we sang carols. It’s always fun to sing the old songs. We dined in from the Beef and Brew, and as usual, it was delicious.
Our therapy girls helped us out one afternoon when we made jewelry trees. Thanks to those that have donated jewelry. They all turned out so cute, and everyone was able to put them in their rooms to enjoy.
We also got another treat when the Monona County Conservationist spent an afternoon teaching us. She does a great job and is an asset to the county.
The younger group of Girl Scouts spent a Saturday morning with us decorating Christmas cookies. Everyone had such a great time, and I’m sure just a few cookies were eaten!
We now look forward to a great 2020 and all the fun that goes along with it.
