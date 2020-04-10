Well, to say that this month has been interesting is a bit of an understatement. The residents haven’t seen anything like this through their lifetime!
We continue to keep them as busy as possible and have as much fun as possible! Thank goodness for our favorite games, and we even threw in some different ones. This month we played Shamrock Racers; Left, Center, Right; Bingo; Blarney Stone Bounce (Pong); Slotzball, 6-5-4 Let’s Win Some More; Ball Bashers; Disc golf; and Bean Bag Baseball.
We enjoyed an afternoon of Shake Loose a Memory, which is always fun and lets us talk about the good old days.
We got the chance to listen to the sounds of Shawna Dose before we had to close our doors to visitors. She does such a great job, and we look forward to having her back as soon as we can. We also missed having our favorites, Country Flavor Band, entertain for us! Hopefully, soon they will be back. The Piano Man, Kevin Anderson, was also here and spent an afternoon with us.
We practiced our fishing techniques and tried to see who the best fisherman was. We enjoyed St. Patrick’s Day games and corned beef and cabbage. We dined in from the Hawkeye one day for lunch.
We took out some frustration during Ball Bashing. Since there is no March Madness, we played our own version of basketball. It was quite a challenge and a lot of fun! In honor of National Joe Day, March 27, we celebrated our very own Joe Krusen. We talked about other famous Joe’s and enjoyed our Joe’s favorite, tacos.
We closed out the month enjoying Ice Cream Sundaes and all the fixings. We can’t wait to see everyone again, but until them we will keep on having fun!
