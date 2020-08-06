I can’t believe that July is over! Where has the summer gone? We continue to stay as busy as we can and enjoy all the activities.
We continue to play Two Team Yahtzee, which remains LOUD and CRAZY! We have to watch some of them to make sure there are no cheaters! HAHA!
Cooking Creations has created some delicious snacks that we’ve enjoyed and gave the guys a chance to peel potatoes.
Bingo is always a lot of fun, and everyone likes to get some extra snacks for their rooms.
On the 4th of July, we enjoyed a delicious lunch, and the snacks for the day were great as well! We continue to play our favorite games – Pong; Slotzball; Left, Center, Right; Bean Bag Baseball; and Disc Golf. We’ve also been enjoying listening to the sounds of Shawna Dose performing for us on the front porch. She does such a great job, and it’s nice to be able to have some entertainment.
Again, we had quite a group that ordered in from the Beef N Brew, and it was delicious. We spent an afternoon enjoying everyone’s favorite, ICE CREAM, with all the yummy toppings that they could want.
We also have been lucky enough to allow front porch visits, which has really been amazing for the families to be able to see their loved ones! Plus, the staff has really enjoyed them as well.
Now we move forward to August and getting to try out our new games that were so generously donated! We can’t wait!
