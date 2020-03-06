With this month being shorter than the normal months, it has gone extremely fast! We kicked off the month with a performance by Dick Christensen. We always enjoy when he stops by.
We continue to play our favorite games – Heart Racing; Left, Center, Right; Two Team Yahtzee; Scattagories; Bean Bag Baseball; Ball Bashing; Slotzball; Disc Golf; Bingo; and Pong. It keeps us quite busy and very entertained! We played a candy dice game and won Valentine’s cookies one afternoon.
The boys continue to peel potatoes every Thursday, which they love doing. We decorated Valentine’s cookies one afternoon. We had a special Valentine luncheon with shrimp cocktail, smoked brisket, baked potatoes, lettuce salad, breadstick, and a variety of pie with ice cream. It was delicious and no one went away hungry.
Our monthly dining in from the Beef and Brew was held, and we had quite a few that ordered. As usual, it was delicious! We held a dessert competition, and Celia Zediker with her homemade ice cream walked away as the winner.
The Country Flavor Band came one Friday and spent the afternoon with us. They always put on quite a show, and they bring a large group of followers with them as well. If you ever have the chance to see them, don’t miss out!
The first and second graders from Danbury Catholic, along with Father Richard Ball, were here for Ash Wednesday Mass.
Aaron Shoemaker came one evening to put on a show for us. We always enjoy when we have entertainment come in.
We closed out the month with our own singing during Sing Along. Every day is one day closer to spring and being able to get out in the bus and get some fresh air. We can’t wait!
