In May 2016, JoHannah McKibben and Emalee Fundermann ran on Maple Valley-Anthon Oto’s first-ever state championship relay (distance medley) at the Iowa State Track Meet. On Saturday, Nov. 9, the now Morningside College cross country teammates, McKibben and Fundermann will run on the top collegiate stage after qualifying for the 2019 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Cross Country Championships.
The pair of runners qualified for Nationals through outstanding performances at the GPAC conference meet, placing in the top 10.
McKibben took seventh place with a season-best time of 19:10.54, while Fundermann crossed the line just one spot behind to finish eighth in 19:15.17.
Qualifying for the National Cross Country meet is harder to qualify because is comes down to one meet to get there. In track and field, athletics have the whole season to hit the qualifying standards.
“We were really stressed about it (conference meet) for a good couple weeks,” Fundermann said.
McKibbon and Fundermann will compete at the NAIA National Championship at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site in Vancouver, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 22, at 12:30 p.m. central time.
In a press release, Morningside College cross country coach, David Nash, said, “Jo, who was only running 100s and 200s in track, continuing to drop her lifetime best, and Emmalee, who struggled a little last season, has worked really hard through the summer and fall and had another strong race.”
Fundermann said both of them have improved this season, cutting their times every meet they competed in.
“I never, ever imagined this would be happening,” McKibben said as this is her first year running cross country at Morningside.
To prepare for the cross country season, they spent lots of time running this summer.
“We are definitely running a lot more than we were used to.” Fundermann said.
Like in high school, McKibben and Fundermann run cross country in college to prepare for the track season.
During Fundermann’s senior year in high school, she qualified for the state cross country meet as a senior in 2015 and won a Class 1A state title in the 800 meter run and 1500 meter run in 2016.
McKibben also qualified for state cross country her senior year in 2016.
After having a rough 2018 cross country season, Fundermann said she wasn’t expecting to have such success this season. This is her first complete college cross country season because she only ran in one meet last year.
When the track season rolls around in January, McKibben doesn’t think she’ll be running the 60 meter dash any more.
McKibben and Fundermann are good friends and spent lots of time together, not only running, but as nursing majors at Morningside.
“It makes it easier that we have each other,” Fundermann said.
McKibben added, “We are together 24-7.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.